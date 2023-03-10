Snowstorms will make travel ‘difficult to impossible’ at higher elevations across Colorado this weekend, CDOT warns

Motorists willing to risk it on the road this weekend are cautioned to pack ample food, water, warm clothes and medications in case they are stranded for prolonged periods of time, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release.

Skiers who live on the Front Range have become accustomed to hours-long delays on Interstate 70 over the weekend, especially on Sundays, but a string of snowstorms could make travel even more difficult.

“Travelers to Colorado’s High Country will encounter treacherous winter driving conditions this weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation urges skiers, backcountry users and spring break travelers to plan ahead,” CDOT wrote in its release. “Highway mountain passes and the Interstate 70 corridor will see severe impacts with heavy snowfall and wind-driven snow causing slushy roads, snow-packed conditions and potential white-outs.”

Closures can happen at any time, either preemptively for safety concerns or for crashes on the interstates. With many cars, it may take hours for roads to be cleared or deemed safe for travel.

CDOT emphasizes that chain and traction laws are in effect during snow storms. The law requires typical vehicles to have snow tires or four-wheel drive capabilities, and commercial vehicles must use chains. This is not a full description of the law. For a full details on requirements, visit CODOT.gov/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw and CODOT.gov/travel/colorado-chain-law .

For tips on winter driving, visit Winter.CODOT.gov .

The latest road conditions, road closures and alerts can be found at CoTrip.org .

Before embarking on your trip, CDOT asks motorists to follow these tips: