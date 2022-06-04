Snowy Peaks mourns death of teacher following accident Friday

A Snowy Peaks teacher has died following a bicycle accident in Kansas Friday, according to a Summit School District statement released Saturday afternoon.

Greg Bachman’s funeral arrangements have not been made as of deadline Saturday. Information regarding those services will be released by the school district at a later date.

Snowy Peaks Principal Jim Smith shared his condolences on behalf of the district.

“Our hearts are broken. Greg was a revered member of the Yeti family. His time at Snowy Peaks was defined by his commitment to our students and families, and Greg served as an invaluable colleague to the Yeti staff,” Smith said in a statement. “He will forever be missed.”

Anyone grieving from the incident is invited to visit Snowy Peaks, 158 School Road, Dillon, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for counseling. Anyone in need of immediate support is asked to call the Colorado Crisis Line at 1-844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.

Bachman is the husband of Summit Cove Elementary Principal Crystal Miller, the school district shared in a statement.