Snowy Peaks to implement new application process for 2020-21 school year

Snowy Peaks High School student Angelita Buller raises the bow used for the ribbon cutting ceremony in November 2018 in Frisco.

Summit Daily file

The Summit School District Board of Education will implement a new application process for the 2020-21 school year at Snowy Peaks, an alternative junior and high school in Summit County.

In a news release, district spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz said Snowy Peaks is inviting interested families to a virtual informational session to learn about the school’s new “magnet” designation and the related changes to the application process at noon April 18 and at 5 p.m. April 22. Details to join the chat can be found at SP.SummitK12.org.

Grebetz added in the statement that Snowy Peaks is an increasingly desirable option for students who need a nontraditional approach to school. She said the district has seen a “drastic” increase in interest to attend Snowy Peaks with the addition of junior high instruction last year. Grebetz said the demand has created unforeseen admissions challenges and that there are significantly more applicants than the school can accommodate.

Snowy Peaks’ approval as a magnet school allows it to make updates to alleviate current challenges in the application process, Grebetz said in the release

Magnet schools are unique in that they usually have a special curricular focus and mode of instruction, Grebetz said. The schools also are a “school of choice,” meaning they are open to students based on interest rather than where the students live.