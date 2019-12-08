Social Security webinar planed for Thursday

DILLON — A Social Security 101 webinar is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. The educational presentation is for people approaching retirement age, their adult children and other people who are interested. The session will cover many of the common retirement questions including:

Eligibility for retirement

How age affects retirement benefit

How work affects retirement benefit

How noncovered pensions (PERA) can potentially affect your retirement and survivor benefits.

For more information and to register go to ppacg.org/events.