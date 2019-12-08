Social Security webinar planed for Thursday
DILLON — A Social Security 101 webinar is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. The educational presentation is for people approaching retirement age, their adult children and other people who are interested. The session will cover many of the common retirement questions including:
- Eligibility for retirement
- How age affects retirement benefit
- How work affects retirement benefit
- How noncovered pensions (PERA) can potentially affect your retirement and survivor benefits.
For more information and to register go to ppacg.org/events.
