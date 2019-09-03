Sodergren of Breckenridge wins Grand Traverse Triple Crown, Dixon of Fairplay wins women’s MTB

Katie Sodergren of Breckenridge rides her mountain bike during Sunday's Grand Traverse Mountain Bike Race. Sodergren won this year's Grand Traverse Triple Crown women's competition, which combines results from March's ski-mountaineering race and this weekend's mountain run and mountain bike races.

Courtesy Petar Dopchev

A strong contingent of Summit County locals finished the Grand Traverse Mountain Run and Mountain Bike races between Crested Butte and Aspen this past weekend.

The mountain run and mountain bike race are the second and third legs of the annual Grand Traverse Triple Crown, following the annual Grand Traverse ski mountaineering race each winter. Saturday’s mountain run was a 40.7-mile, 6,000-foot elevation gain point-to-point ultra marathon across the Elk Mountains from Crested Butte to Aspen, following the same course as the Grand Traverse backcountry ski race.

Sunday’s mountain bike race, point to point from Aspen to Crested Butte, took cyclists 41.2 miles across the Elk Mountains with 7,800 feet of elevation gain.

Marlee Dixon of Fairplay won Sunday’s women’s mountain bike race with a 10th-overall time of 5 hours 16 minutes and 27.18 seconds.

Finishing behind Dixon in the mountain-bike race was Katie Sodergren of Breckenridge. Sodergren’s mountain-bike time of 6 hours, 53 minutes and 39.36 seconds ranked seventh-best of women’s racers at Sunday’s mountain-bike race. On Saturday, Sodergren ran to the 12th best women’s time for the mountain run, completing the 40.7-mile run in 08:31:08.15.

Combined with her time of 10:47:41.2 at the Grand Traverse co-ed ski-mountaineering race in March, Sodergren won the women’s triple-crown title with a three-race time of 26:12:31.07.

Grand Traverse Mountain Run – Crested Butte, Aug. 31

26. Mark Hubbard, Breckenridge, 7:38:32.52

31. Dustin Johnson, Breckenridge, 7:42:13.87

44. Samuel Wescott, Frisco, 7:58:32.07

56. Grace Staberg, Silverthorne, 8:19:08.12

62. Katie Sodergren, Breckenridge, 8:31:08.15

175. Molly Griffith, Silverthorne, 10:37:15.12

204. Lauren Richmond, Frisco, 11:12:45.83

206. Allister Carter, Breckenridge, 11:18:58.18

210. Andy Richmond, Frisco, 11:24:04.64

Grand Traverse Mountain Bike – Crested Butte, Sept. 1

10. Marlee Dixon, Fairplay, 5:16:27.18

13. Eugenio Perez, Frisco, 5:30:59.32

55. Katie Sodergren, Breckenridge, 6:53:39.36