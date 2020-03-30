Solarize Summit launches for 2020

Frisco residents Julie Sutor and Tony Cammarata stand in front of their house after participating in the Solarize Summit program last year.

Courtesy photo High Country Conservation Center

DILLON — High Country Conservation Center and the Summit Climate Action Collaborative are bringing back Solarize Summit, a program that offers up to $2,000 in rebates for residential and commercial solar installations. The installer for the program is Eagle County-based Active Energies Solar, which provides free assessments to interested locals.

The installer is providing tiered rebates in order to encourage local participation as this will yield greater discounts. Breckenridge, Frisco and Summit County government are all offering $1,500 rebates to a limited number of residents and businesses that install solar. Those who install solar are also eligible for a 26% federal tax credit, according to a news release.

The program will run from April 1 to June 30. A contract must be signed before June 30 to participate in the program. An informational webinar will be available through the High Country Conservation Center from 4-5 p.m. April 7 at HighCountryConservation.org. The news release also stated that in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Solarize Summit process can take place remotely or outside using social distancing measures.