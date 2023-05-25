Sold-out act at Dillon Amphitheater cancels summer dates due to band health

Attendees settle in for a show at the Dillon Amphitheater during the summer of 2022.

Jenise Jensen/Town of Dillon

A major act has canceled its year-long tour and dropped out of back-to-back, sold-out concerts at the Dillon Amphitheater due to the health of a band member.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise said in a Facebook post Tuesday, May 23, that the band will be canceling upcoming performances to prioritize the health of one of its members who “is in a medical crisis.”

“To make sure they have the time to get the proper treatment, we have decided to take down the entire year of shows and turn off the lights for now,” the band stated.

That includes the shows that Rainbow Kitten Surprise was scheduled to play at the Dillon Amphitheater July 2 and 3. The amphitheater website states that those who purchased tickets for the shows can expect a refund to be issued to their credit card within 30 days. Otherwise, refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise did not make the decision lightly, according to the Facebook post, which acknowledged there will be “a lot of disappointment and concern” among fans.

“But we are a family,” the band continued, “and we know that the most important thing we can do right now is to help get everyone healthy.”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise had dates scheduled at the nearby Red Rocks Amphitheater and across North America through the fall.

Despite the cancelation, the Dillon Amphitheater lineup still includes plenty of top acts, including sold out shows and performances by Grammy Award winners, and more than a dozen free shows through the summer.

There is no current timeline for the band’s return to live performances, the Facebook post states. Rainbow Kitten Surprise will return “when we are sure that our dear friend and collaborator is in good health,” the band wrote.