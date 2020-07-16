Solidarity mural takes shape in Breckenridge

Artists Latasha Dunston has traveled from Denver to work on a mural in Breckenridge. Located on Washington Avenue, it is expected to be on display through the end of summer.

BRECKENRIDGE — Denver-based artist Latasha Dunston has been commissioned by Breckenridge Creative Arts to paint a mural on Washington Avenue near Main Street. The street art is being made in an act of support and solidarity with people of color in Summit County.

According to a news release, the mural’s design of an aspen grove illustrates an interconnected community. Prompts in English and Spanish will be written on the leaves to spark dialogue.

Dunston is scheduled to complete the piece over the weekend with an artist meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19. Later on, Solidarity Nation will host a talk at 2 p.m. on the Riverwalk Center lawn. The mural will be on display through the end of summer.