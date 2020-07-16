Solidarity mural takes shape in Breckenridge
BRECKENRIDGE — Denver-based artist Latasha Dunston has been commissioned by Breckenridge Creative Arts to paint a mural on Washington Avenue near Main Street. The street art is being made in an act of support and solidarity with people of color in Summit County.
According to a news release, the mural’s design of an aspen grove illustrates an interconnected community. Prompts in English and Spanish will be written on the leaves to spark dialogue.
Dunston is scheduled to complete the piece over the weekend with an artist meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19. Later on, Solidarity Nation will host a talk at 2 p.m. on the Riverwalk Center lawn. The mural will be on display through the end of summer.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User