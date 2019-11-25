Some airlines offering fee waivers to travelers flying through DIA for flight changes ahead of winter weather

An outbound jet gets de-iced at Denver International Airport Jan. 5, 2017.

Several airlines are offering fee waivers for travelers flying between Tuesday and Friday from, through or to Denver International Airport who want to change their flights before the upcoming winter storm.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Denver metro area, mountains and cities to the north and on the plains along and north of Interstate 76, according to the National Weather Service. While Denver is forecast to receive 4 to 8 inches of snow, the storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall in surrounding areas and travel could be almost impossible in some parts of the region.

Among the airlines offering waivers:

United Airlines is waiving the difference in fares as well as change fees for United flights that are rescheduled to the same cities and in the same ticketed cabin, according to a notice posted Sunday. This applies to all tickets purchased by Nov. 22 that are flying to, from or connected to DIA.

Delta is allowing travelers who have tickets on Tuesday to, from or through DIA to rebook their flights for travel to the same cities by Friday, and it will waive all fees. Travelers also have the option of canceling their tickets without fees and using the credit for another flight within one year.

