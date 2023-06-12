Some Colorado 14ers will remain closed to the public unless a new coalition can change the law

The “DeCaLiBron loop,” which connects four 14,000-foot peaks in Park County — Democrat, Cameron, Lincoln and Bross — is closed due to liability concerns. An effort to resolve those issues, which are rooted in the Colorado Recreational Use Statute, failed in the legislature in March.

John Meyer/Denver Post

Colorado’s mountains are beckoning as fourteener hiking season approaches, but five of the state’s 58 towering 14,000-foot peaks will continue to be off limits this summer due to liability concerns from private landowners who control access to those peaks.

Recreation advocates tried to resolve the issues through legislative action in March while Colorado lawmakers were in session. But their efforts were unsuccessful .

Now a growing alliance of prominent nonprofits is mobilizing to raise the issue again next year, seeking a revision to the Colorado Recreational Use Statute (CRUS). The Fix CRUS Coalition , founded in April, includes the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, the Colorado Mountain Club, the Boulder Climbing Community, the Access Fund, The Nature Conservancy, the Trust for Public Land, the American Alpine Club, the Outdoor Alliance, People for Bikes and American Whitewater.

They contend the issue is much bigger than access to Colorado’s iconic fourteeners. Mountain biking trails, climbing crags, trail races and even river rafting could all be affected by a $7 million liability judgment against the Air Force Academy that was based on the recreational use statute.

Nicole Budine, conservation policy director for the Colorado Mountain Club, and others in the coalition say that decision — which was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2019 — is having a “chilling effect” on private landowners because they don’t feel they are protected against injuries that people may sustain on their property.

Read more from John Meyer at DenverPost.com .