Some Colorado employers will now be required to offer paid sick leave during COVID-19 testing

DENVER — Employers in certain Colorado industries are now temporarily required to provide a small amount of paid sick leave to employees with flu-like symptoms while awaiting COVID-19 testing.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday, March 11, that employers in the leisure, hospitality, food service, child care, education and home health care industries must provide up to four days of paid sick leave per the Colorado Health Emergency Leave with Pay Rules.

“Colorado is acting swiftly to contain the spread of this virus. These steps are important for individuals who work with vulnerable populations like older Coloradans and people with underlying health issues. When workers who might have Coronavirus lack paid sick leave, it poses a great risk to our ability to protect the public,” Polis said in a statement.

The emergency rules are in effect beginning Wednesday for 30 days. If deemed necessary, Polis can extend that timeline.

The requirement is not on top of sick leave an employer already provides and does not cover wage replacement should an employee test positive and require quarantine resulting in lost work time and wages.

Workers are covered regardless of pay rate or method. The daily pay during leave is either their established daily rate or, if their pay fluctuates, their average daily pay for the past month.