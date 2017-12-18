Some Colorado police chiefs and sheriffs shift attitudes toward recruits’ past marijuana use

The man in charge of hiring and firing Denver's police officers likes to remind people that the firefighters and police officers who rushed into the World Trade Center on 9/11 were not drunk or stoned.

Therefore, recent marijuana use by potential and current first responders in Denver will not be tolerated, said Earl Peterson, executive director of the Denver Civil Service Commission.

"What I've stressed is if people are using it, come back in three years," Peterson said. "I'm blunt with people.

"People who want to be in public safety have to have higher standards."

Yet other police departments in the state are changing their attitudes. Last year, the Aurora Civil Service Commission adopted a policy that requires applicants to its police and fire departments to be marijuana-free for one year instead of three.

