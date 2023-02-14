Some Summit County residents, businesses could be eligible for nearly $2,000 in rebates for installing solar panels this year

Workers install solar panels onto a roof in Summit County. Summit County residents can take advantage of a slew of rebate programs this year for solar installations.

High Country Conservation Center/Courtesy photo

Certain Summit County residents and businesses could be eligible for up to $1,950 in rebates for solar panel installations this year thanks to an ongoing local program aimed at subsidizing solar energy.

Spearheaded by the two climate-oriented groups, High Country Conservation Center and the Summit Climate Action Collaborative, the Solarize Summit program provides rebates for customers who buy solar panels through the Eagle County-based energy equipment supplier Active Energies Solar, LLC.

The program facilitates a $300 rebate from the company — which is the program’s sole installer — as well as up to $1,650 in local government rebates for Breckenridge and unincorporated Summit County residents and $1,500 for Frisco residents.

Additional rebates also exist for Summit County residents, regardless of where they live, through the regional Energy Smart Colorado program . Residents can also take advantage of a 30% expansion of a federal tax credit for solar installation approved for this year through the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed in 2022.

“The Town of Breckenridge’s goal to be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2035 means we have to aggressively pursue incentives for home and business owners to make the switch,” said Jessie Burley, the town’s sustainability manager, in a statement. “Paired with the Inflation Reduction Act incentives, community members have unprecedented support to go solar.”

Nearly 200 homeowners across the county have participated in the program since 2019, collectively installing 1.5 megawatts of solar on their homes, according to a statement from the conservation center, which estimates that electricity use contributes to 32% percent of overall greenhouse gas emissions in the county.

To receive a rebate through the Solarize Summit program, participants must sign up for a free solar site assessment before May 31. The conservation center will host an information session on the program on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center located at 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco.