SOS Outreach announces appointment of new members to board of directors
The Colorado-based charity aims to make snowsports more accessible to all youth
SOS Outreach, a Colorado-based charity that aims to make snowsports more accessible to all youth, has added six new members to its board of directors, according to a news release from the Colorado-based youth charity.
The new members include Gerilyn Davis of Inclusion on the Slopes, Rebecca Houck of GERBER, Charlotte Moats of Wasatch Peaks Ranch, Damon Morris of Elevate Outdoor Collective, Anne Wiper of Smartwool and Travis Tafoya of Vail Resorts.
“From strategy to marketing to inclusivity, the variety of skill sets and backgrounds between this group will help grow the organization’s impact across 15 communities from Seattle to Detroit,” the news release states.
The 19-member board of directors represents the commitment across the industry to make snow sports more accessible to all youth, according to the news release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.