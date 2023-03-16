SOS Outreach announces appointment of new members to board of directors

SOS Outreach, a Colorado-based charity that aims to make snowsports more accessible to all youth, has added six new members to its board of directors, according to a news release from the Colorado-based youth charity.

The new members include Gerilyn Davis of Inclusion on the Slopes, Rebecca Houck of GERBER, Charlotte Moats of Wasatch Peaks Ranch, Damon Morris of Elevate Outdoor Collective, Anne Wiper of Smartwool and Travis Tafoya of Vail Resorts.

“From strategy to marketing to inclusivity, the variety of skill sets and backgrounds between this group will help grow the organization’s impact across 15 communities from Seattle to Detroit,” the news release states.

The 19-member board of directors represents the commitment across the industry to make snow sports more accessible to all youth, according to the news release.