SOS Outreach welcomes new six members to board of directors

The six newest board of directors at SOS Outreach.

SOS Outreach/Courtesy photo

SOS Outreach has recently appointed six new members to its board of directors. According to SOS Outreach, each new board member has a proven track record of leadership and innovation in the outdoor industry.

The six new board members include Dr. Gerilyn Davis (Inclusion on the Slopes), Rebecca Houck (Gerber), Charlotte Moats (Wasatch Peaks Ranch), Damon Morris (Elevate Outdoor Collective), Anne Wiper (Smartwool) and Travis Tafoya (Vail Resorts).

From strategy to marketing to inclusivity, the variety of skill sets and backgrounds between this new group of directors will help grow the organization’s national impact across 15 communities. The entire board of directors is now made up of 19 professionals that represent the commitment to make snowsports more accessible to all youth.