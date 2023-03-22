SOS Outreach welcomes new six members to board of directors
SOS Outreach has recently appointed six new members to its board of directors. According to SOS Outreach, each new board member has a proven track record of leadership and innovation in the outdoor industry.
The six new board members include Dr. Gerilyn Davis (Inclusion on the Slopes), Rebecca Houck (Gerber), Charlotte Moats (Wasatch Peaks Ranch), Damon Morris (Elevate Outdoor Collective), Anne Wiper (Smartwool) and Travis Tafoya (Vail Resorts).
From strategy to marketing to inclusivity, the variety of skill sets and backgrounds between this new group of directors will help grow the organization’s national impact across 15 communities. The entire board of directors is now made up of 19 professionals that represent the commitment to make snowsports more accessible to all youth.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.