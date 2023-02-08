Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic event returns to benefit those in need of healthcare

The Summit Community Care Clinic’s annual Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic event will be returning to the Keystone Conference Center on Saturday, March 25.

The event will include fun, food and dancing with music by one of Colorado’s most popular dance bands, HomeSlice.

Early bird tickets are on sale now through Tuesday, Feb. 14, and are currently priced at $65 a ticket. On Wednesday, Feb. 15, ticket prices will increase to $75.

All ticket sales will go to the Care Clinic’s mission to provide high-quality, integrated healthcare to the Summit County community — regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

Tickets can be purchased at SoupForTheSoulSummit.org.