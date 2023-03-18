Soup for the Soul fundraiser aims to benefit Summit Community Care Clinic
Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic, an event meant to raise funds for the Summit Community Care Clinic, will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Keystone Conference Center at 633 Tennis Club Road.
The event will begin with an opening reception with jazz, appetizers, and a chance to purchase “local loot” and wine. At 6:30 p.m. a soup buffet will open up, followed by a welcoming, music by HomeSlice and dancing.
Ticket prices start at $55 for non-preferred seating, all the way up to $450 for a patron package, which includes prime seating, a locally painted bowl and an invite to a Patron Appreciation Party in June. There are also 10-seat patron packages available for $1,150. Patron packages are limited and available to purchase until Wednesday, March 22.
“The elevated ticket package adds significantly to the total amount raised at the event and helps cover the difference between what uninsured patients can afford to pay for health services and the true cost of those services,” said Liz Campbell, the Care Clinic’s development director, in a news release.
Tickets and more information can be found at SoupForTheSoulSummit.org.
