South Course at the Raven open for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing

The town of Silverthorne announced on Facebook that the South Course at the Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks has opened for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.

The town will make another announcement when the North Course is set to open.

The post also reminded those visiting the golf course to cross-country ski or snowshoe to stay out of roped-off areas and to stay on the trail. There is no sledding, snowboarding, walking or dogs allowed on the Raven Golf Club trails.

Parking is available at the Raven Clubhouse.