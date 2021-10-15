Southbound Highway 9 closed at Silverthorne due to an overturned semitrailer that lost its brakes on I-70

A semitrailer is overturned in the southbound lanes of Colorado Highway 9 on Friday, Oct. 15. According to Summit Fire & EMS, the truck driver lost the brakes coming down Interstate 70 from the tunnel and took the Silverthorne exit.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

12:13 p.m. Traffic on southbound Highway 9 is being diverted one block west to Adams Avenue, then Buffalo Mountain Drive and Stephens Way to cross under the interstate, where drivers can then head north to take the westbound I-70 exit.

11:52 a.m. According to a Summit Fire & EMS Facebook post, the driver of the semitrailer lost the brakes while coming down from the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels on Interstate 70 and took the Silverthorne exit.

The semitrailer clipped a Jeep, then careened down the Silverthorne exit and over the median on Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, according to the post, which says no one was injured.

The truck was carrying Coors Beer.

11:33 a.m. Colorado Highway 9 southbound is closed in Silverthorne at the Interstate 70 interchange due to an overturned semitrailer, according to an email from Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Elise Thatcher.

Interstate 70 and northbound Highway 9 remain open. Motorists coming south on Highway 9 or getting onto westbound Interstate 70 from Silverthorne should avoid the area or plan for significant delays. A detour is currently bringing motorists from Silverthorne to Frisco to access Interstate 70 via Exit 203.