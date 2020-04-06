Special health insurance enrollment period extended to April 30

The sign at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 17.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — The Colorado Division of Insurance, which created a special enrollment period for individuals to sign up for health insurance or update their income information, has extended open enrollment from April 3 to April 30. The enrollment period applies to all Connect for Health Colorado plans and allows those who have reduced wages to qualify for tax credits that would lower their insurance premiums. Individuals can sign up for insurance or update information at ConnectForHealthCO.com.

For questions, help making changes to insurance plans or help comparing insurance options, contact the Family & Intercultural Resource Center at 970-262-3888. Peak Health Alliance, which serves Summit County, has also posted information for Summit County residents on their website, PeakHealthAlliance.org.

According to a release from Peak Health Alliance, businesses and small group plan members can also receive premium relief and other flexibility options through Rocky Mountain Health Plans. Members may call their broker or Elise Neyerlin at Peak Health at 970-455-0381 for further information and assistance.