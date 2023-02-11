Special Olympics Colorado seeks volunteers for games at Copper Mountain Resort

A skier maneuvers her way around a gate during the Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games at Copper Mountain Resort on March 6, 2021 at Copper Mountain Resort.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Special Olympics Colorado is need of volunteers for the Colorado Winter Games at Copper Mountain Resort on March 4 and March 5.

There are volunteer jobs available both on the snow and indoors. Potential volunteers also have the option of volunteering for both days, one day, a full day or a half day.

Summit County’s own Special Olympic athletes will compete in Alpine skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing at the two-day event.

For more information on the Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games or to register as a volunteer, visit SpecialOlympicsCo.org.