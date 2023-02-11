Special Olympics Colorado seeks volunteers for games at Copper Mountain Resort
Special Olympics Colorado is need of volunteers for the Colorado Winter Games at Copper Mountain Resort on March 4 and March 5.
There are volunteer jobs available both on the snow and indoors. Potential volunteers also have the option of volunteering for both days, one day, a full day or a half day.
Summit County’s own Special Olympic athletes will compete in Alpine skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing at the two-day event.
For more information on the Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games or to register as a volunteer, visit SpecialOlympicsCo.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.