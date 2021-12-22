Special Olympics Colorado sees increased demand, needs more volunteer ski coaches

Special Olympics Colorado is in need of more volunteer ski coaches as there has been an increased demand for the Special Olympics skiing programs this year in large part due to a new seasonal registration process.

The organization is looking for 20 or more volunteer Alpine skiing coaches by mid-January.

The organization is looking for experienced skiers who have the ability to commit to 12 hours of practice or competition over an eight-week period.

Those interested must be able to get to and from Copper Mountain Resort for training on Wednesdays or Sundays, with competitions happening on the weekend. Most training sessions or competitions will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals also must have the ability to manage multiple athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Volunteers will get free lift tickets to Copper to use on training and competition days but must have their own ski equipment.

Those interested are asked to email Leah Combs at lcombs@specialolympicsco.org .