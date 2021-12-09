Special Olympics in need of cross-country skiing volunteers

The Special Olympics are in need of cross-country skiing volunteer coaches for a new cross-country skiing program.

The organization is looking for volunteers for a head coach and an assistant coach position.

Practices will be held weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays at the Copper Mountain golf course. Practices will not start until after the new year and will last from Jan. 9 to March 6.

Those who are interested in volunteering or finding out more information are being asked to contact Diane Mikulis at dianebmikulis@gmail.com .