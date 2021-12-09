Special Olympics in need of cross-country skiing volunteers
The Special Olympics are in need of cross-country skiing volunteer coaches for a new cross-country skiing program.
The organization is looking for volunteers for a head coach and an assistant coach position.
Practices will be held weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays at the Copper Mountain golf course. Practices will not start until after the new year and will last from Jan. 9 to March 6.
Those who are interested in volunteering or finding out more information are being asked to contact Diane Mikulis at dianebmikulis@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.