Special Olympics Summit County in need of tennis volunteers

Special Olympics Summit County is in need of tennis volunteers for the upcoming tennis season.

Program coordinator Diane Mikulis stresses that volunteers do not need to know how to play tennis in order to volunteer. The program will accept volunteers who know how to play tennis and volunteers who have never picked up a racket before.

The Special Olympics Summit County tennis team will hold practice on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. in Frisco. Practices will start on July 6 and will go until Aug. 17.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Diane Mikulis at dianebmikulis@gmail.com .