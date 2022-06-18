Special Olympics Summit County in need of tennis volunteers
Special Olympics Summit County is in need of tennis volunteers for the upcoming tennis season.
Program coordinator Diane Mikulis stresses that volunteers do not need to know how to play tennis in order to volunteer. The program will accept volunteers who know how to play tennis and volunteers who have never picked up a racket before.
The Special Olympics Summit County tennis team will hold practice on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. in Frisco. Practices will start on July 6 and will go until Aug. 17.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Diane Mikulis at dianebmikulis@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.