Speed Gone Wild car show revs up Saturday in Silverthorne

Hundreds of car owners and enthusiasts from around Colorado are expected to put it in park this weekend at the Outlets at Silverthorne for the annual Speed Gone Wild car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free display will feature modern and classic vehicles, along with trophy awards, live entertainment, food, giveaways and more.

Additionally, Speed Gone Wild will be a "people's choice" car show where people can vote on their favorites in five different categories, including vintage, muscle car era, sports car, new millennium and 21st Century.

For any entrants looking to gain extra recognition, there will be specialty trophies for unique cars and vehicles, including Outlets' choice, most likely to get a speeding ticket, best topless unit and more.

All car and truck makes and models are welcome.

Also, the first 100 registrants will get a free lunch, $10 Outlets at Silverthorne gift card and a prize drawing ticket upon checking in. For more, SpeedGoneWild.com.