Spending Thanksgiving in Summit County? Order a holiday meal to-go at one of these local businesses.

There’s something cozy and extra special about sitting down to eat a big, traditional Thanksgiving meal with your loved ones. But for some, the hours it takes to put together such a feast isn’t worth it. That’s why some Summit County restaurants and caterers have decided to offer to-go meals during the holiday season.

Here is a list of all the businesses that are making the holidays a little easier. Call each business or visit their website for more information. Note: Some businesses might be booked out or out of supplies by the time you place an order, so call early.

Saved by the Wine

765 W. Anemone Trail, Unit B, Dillon; 972-207-6563; SavedByTheWine.com

This year, Saved by the Wine is offering savory and sweet pies for pickup. The pies are 9 inches and cost $30 and up. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 21, and pies should be picked up two days later. Place your order directly at ExploreTock.com/SavedByTheWine .

According to the site, Saved by the Wine is offering varieties like chicken pot pie, shepherd’s pie, vegetable pie or sweet pies like wine-berry, chai-apple or pumpkin. The pies are made from scratch with handmade dough.

Salt Creek Steakhouse

110 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge; 970-453-4949; SaltCreekBreck.com

Order a turkey dinner for five to six people or 10-12 people through Salt Creek Steakhouse. A dinner comes with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, homemade stuffing, citrus-cranberry relish and pumpkin bread pudding with cream cheese icing.

The smaller dinner costs about $180, and the larger costs $329.

The steakhouse is also offering a six-person prime rib — about 4 pounds of food — or a 10-person prime rib that is about 7 pounds. The dinner is served with mashed potatoes, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, creamy horseradish and au jus.

The smaller prime rib dinner costs $220, and the larger dinner costs $310.

Customers should place an order on the OpenTable app, or they can call the restaurant or email karli@saltcreekbreck.com . Deadlines for orders are by Wednesday, Nov. 23. The restaurant needs at least a day to prepare an order, and pick-up times are before 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24.

Blue River Bistro, Bistro North

305 N. Main St., Breckenridge; 970-453-6974; BlueRiverBistro.com

270 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon; 970-485-6591; BistroNorthDillon.com

This year, Blue River Bistro and its sister restaurant, Bistro North, is offering a three-course traditional Thanksgiving special. According to its ordering website, the meal comes with a cinnamon and butternut squash bisque, thyme-rubbed turkey, sweet potato mashers, sourdough stuffing, cranberry sauce, a roasted vegetable medley, traditional brown gravy and pumpkin cheesecake with a caramel creme anglaise.

The meal costs about $200, and the deadline to place an order is Wednesday, Nov. 23. To place an order, visit BlueRiverBistro.AlohaOrderOnline.com .

Colorado Marketplace and Bakery

325 Blue River Parkway, Suite #110, Silverthorne; 970-231-6877; ColoradoMarketAndBakery.com

This year, the Colorado Marketplace and Bakery has a full menu of options for a Thanksgiving meal. All items are fully cooked and come with instructions for how to reheat. All orders have to be picked up by 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

A full Thanksgiving dinner costs $225 and serves four. It comes with smoke brined turkey, a quart of gravy, a choice of three sides, a 6-pack of brioche dinner rolls and a choice of pie.

Sides include green bean casserole; roasted asparagus and mashed potatoes. Portion sizes for gravy and sides begin at 8 ounces and go up to 32 ounces. The shop is also selling dinner rolls, salad and a variety of desserts, including pecan pie cheesecake, a cherry crumble pie and more.

Some menu items can be ordered individually, too.

In addition to offering dinner, the shop has breakfast covered. A special on the menu includes smoked turkey, bacon, apple, Brussels sprouts, caramelized leeks, water chestnuts, potatoes, peppers and artichoke hearts. The price ranges from $12-$35 depending on the portion size.

To place an order and view a complete list of menu items, email heather@coloradomarketandbakery.com , call 970-231-6877, or order online at the shop’s website.

The deadline to place an order is at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Keystoner Mountain

23024 U.S. Highway 6, Suite 104, Keystone; 970-368-6455; KeystonerMtn.com

This year, Keystoner Mountain’s specials include pumpkin pie, apple cranberry crumb pie and salted caramel pecan cream pie. The pies are offered as a whole only and are completely gluten free.

The price ranges from $25-$35.

Customers can place an order by visiting the website, calling in an order or visiting in person. The deadline to place an order is at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Quandary Tequila Bistro

505 South Main St., Unit C1, Breckenridge; 970-547-5969; QuandaryTequilaBistro.com

This year, Quandary Tequila Bistro is offering a turkey dinner complete with white and dark meat, candied sweet potatoes, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cornbread, a choice of butternut squash soup or a small salad, and a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie with whipped cream.

It’s also offering a prime rib dinner that comes with an 8 or 12 ounce prime rib that is served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a side of horseradish cream and au jus. Customers can add a lobster tail for $25.

The price for these meals is $18 for kids and $27-$36 for adults. Call the restaurant to place an order by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Frisco Prime

20 Main St., Frisco; 970-668-5900; FriscoPrime.com

The Frisco Prime is offering a traditional turkey dinner with sides, in addition to its regular menu. The cost for its dinner is $60 for two meals. Call the restaurant to place an order by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Sauce on the Maggie

655 South Park Ave., Breckenridge; 970-547-5959; SauceOnTheMaggie.com

On the menu this Thanksgiving is a starter, entree and dessert. For starters, customers choose between a butternut squash bisque with apple oat crisp or an organic greens salad with craisins, pepitas, goat cheese and champagne vinaigrette.

One of the entree options is a smoked turkey dinner that comes with white and dark meat, stuffing, mashers, candied sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and gravy. An adult dinner costs $39. A kids’ dinner costs $21. It costs $11 to add prime rib.

The other entree option is a herb-encrusted prime rib with green beans, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, horseradish crema and au jus. An adult dinner costs $44, and it costs $11 to add turkey.

Dessert choices include pumpkin pie, pecan pie and apple pie. All are served with bourbon vanilla ice crema.

To place an order, call the restaurant by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Leave a message if the restaurant does not answer.

Vinny’s EuroAmerican Cuisine

409 Main St., Suite 201, Frisco; 970-668-0340; VinnysFriscoRestaurant.com

Through Vinney’s, you can order light and dark meat turkey, pork tenderloin, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, housemade stuffing and cranberry sauce. The dinner costs $40 a plate. The restaurant is also serving pie slices for $5.

Call the restaurant by Wednesday, Nov. 23, to place an order.

