150 furry coworkers: The hidden life of a Breckenridge dogsled guide

Dogsledding in Summit County

Price: $90 for adults, $50 for kids (ages 4-8 years old)

Phone: 970.453.7604

Where: 6061 Tiger Road in Breckenridge

Web: GoodTimesAdventures.com

Here’s your chance to moonlight as an Iditarod racer. Good Times Adventures in north Breckenridge offers half-day tours with a trained guide and team of eight sled dogs on the outfitter’s private tracks on Tiger Road. The tours are currently booked solid until early January, but it’s never too early to schedule a trip for later this winter. Reservations for the 2017 holiday season begin next November.

=====

Adopt a sled dog

Before starting, our guide told us two of the dogs in our team, Bacon and one-eyed King, were up for adoption. Kennel manager Sarah Spalla said her dogs retire after 8 to 9 years of work and make mellow, well-trained house pets. They’re great with kids and older couples, and the kennel usually has at least four or five animals ready for adoption.

What happens if dogs don’t find a home? That’s not usually a problem, Spalla said, but they won’t be homeless.

“If for some reason a dog doesn’t find a home they have a place here with us,” she said. “They’ll run until they don’t want to anymore. They’re with us forever, but we’re always looking for active, caring homes.