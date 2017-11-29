150 furry coworkers: The hidden life of a Breckenridge dogsled guide
November 29, 2017
Dogsledding in Summit County
Price: $90 for adults, $50 for kids (ages 4-8 years old)
Phone: 970.453.7604
Where: 6061 Tiger Road in Breckenridge
Here’s your chance to moonlight as an Iditarod racer. Good Times Adventures in north Breckenridge offers half-day tours with a trained guide and team of eight sled dogs on the outfitter’s private tracks on Tiger Road. The tours are currently booked solid until early January, but it’s never too early to schedule a trip for later this winter. Reservations for the 2017 holiday season begin next November.
Adopt a sled dog
Before starting, our guide told us two of the dogs in our team, Bacon and one-eyed King, were up for adoption. Kennel manager Sarah Spalla said her dogs retire after 8 to 9 years of work and make mellow, well-trained house pets. They’re great with kids and older couples, and the kennel usually has at least four or five animals ready for adoption.
What happens if dogs don’t find a home? That’s not usually a problem, Spalla said, but they won’t be homeless.
“If for some reason a dog doesn’t find a home they have a place here with us,” she said. “They’ll run until they don’t want to anymore. They’re with us forever, but we’re always looking for active, caring homes.
On a stunning December morning, our small group of amateur dogsledders met with Courtney Donald, a guide at Good Times Adventures in Breckenridge, for a few hours sliding around on fresh, soft snow with huskies that live to run.
This article was originally published Dec. 23, 2016, and also appeared in the 2018 Explore Summit winter magazine.
