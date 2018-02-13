3 to see at Pyeongchang Olympics today: On your mark… get set… snowboard cross!

Though Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Wednesday and early Thursday:

What: Men's downhill, women's giant slalom medal rounds

When: Wednesday, 7:30/9:45 p.m. MST

Where to watch:

Men's downhill — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-mens-downhill

Women's giant slalom — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-giant-slalom-2

Why: Because this is the big one for the men after the event was delayed earlier in the week due to gusty winds. And because, in her quest for multiple gold medals, this will be a tricky one for Mikaela Shiffrin. For the Vail Valley local Shiffrin, she's looking to prove that right now she's the best female giant slalom skier in the world after taking silver at the 2017 St. Moritz World Championships. For the men in the always-exciting downhill race, Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal wants to cement his Olympic legacy after winning gold, silver and bronze in Sochi. But European rivals Beat Feuz of Switzerland and Max Franz of Austria would like to have a say in the matter on the intimidating four-jump course.

What: Men's snowboard cross elimination, medal rounds

When: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-mens-snowboard-cross-elimination-rounds

Why: Because after all of the style inherent to the snowboard slopestyle and halfpipe events to open the games, it's time for a little snowboard speed. Olympic snowboard cross — known as "Boardercross" to most outside the Olympics — features the world's best snowboard speed demons approaching speeds as high as 50 mph. On the Pyeongchang course, these riders are certaintly expected to be challenged, as the course splits in two, like something out of a video game.

What: Mixed luge team relay, medal round

When: Thursday, 5:30 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/luge-team-relay

Why: Because though the American team is not a medal favorite, they certainly will be jettisoning down the Olympic Sliding Centre ice with the energy of a medal contender at the final luge event. After Germany won the inaugural mixed luge team relay at the 2014 Sochi Games, they return as the gold medal favorite, though the Austrians and Italians will be gunning for their first gold as well. For the fun-loving American team — one that is based out of 1932 and 1980 Olympic host Lake Placid, New York — singles silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of Saranac Lake, New York, figures to play a key role.