3 to see: Be by a computer at 6 and 9 p.m. Friday to watch Silverthorne’s snowboarding trio

Long gone are the days of having to wait until primetime for NBC's Bob Costas to introduce an Olympic event that went final hours earlier half-a-world away.

Though Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Friday and early Saturday:

What: Men's snowboard slopestyle, qualifying round

When: Heat 1, Friday, 6 p.m. MST; Heat 2 Friday, 9 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-mens-slopestyle-qualifying

Why: Because on Friday, Silverthorne takes over South Korea. Mere weeks after 17-year-old Red Gerard, 18-year-old Chris Corning and 20-year-old Kyle Mackwere the only Americans to qualify for the X Games slopestyle final in Aspen, all three will compete for the red white and blue at Phoenix Snow Park. They'll be joined by the final American slopestyle snowboarder to qualify for the Games, Ryan Stassel from Alaska. All four have high hopes to qualify through to Saturday's medal round, as Corning and Gerard enter the game's ranked fifth and sixth respectively in the FIS seedings. That's only behind Canadians Mark McMorris and Sebastien Toutant and Norwegians Marcus Kleveland and Stale Sandbech.

What: Women's 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon, medal round

When: Saturday, 12:15 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/cross-country-womens-skiathlon

Why: Because its your first chance to see a medal awarded at this year's games. This race will feature both a classical race and a freestyle race to boot, a brutal mass start and back-to-back style event featuring medal favorites Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and Heidi Weng and Marit Bjørgen of Norway.

What: Men's ski jumping normal hill individual, medal round

When: Saturday, 5:35 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/ski-jumping-mens-normal-hill-final

Why: Because you should blast-off into the weekend just like the four American men who qualified for Saturday's final round. It'll be a crew of Olympic rookies including a trio from Illinois (Kevin Bickner, Michael Glasder and Casey Larson), and William Rhoads of Park City, Utah attempting to top medal favorites such as Sochi gold medalist Kamil Stoch of Poland, Stefan Kraft of Austria and Daniel-André Tande of Norway.