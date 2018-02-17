3 to see: Big air makes its Olympic debut

Although Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Sunday and early Monday:

What: Women's snowboard big air, qualifying round

When: Sunday, 6 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-womens-big-air-qualifying

Why: Because an event us Summit County folk know and love, big air, makes its Olympic debut. A week after torrid winds wreaked havoc on what many regarded as a sham of a women's snowboard slopestyle competition at Phoenix Snow Park, many of the same competitors will be back for a shot at Olympic glory. A year after 17-year-old Californian Hailey Langland won the debut big air competition at X Games Aspen, Langland will be looking to do the same at big air's Olympic debut. Langland certainly isn't the only American snowboarder who is a contender for a medal in this event, as her good friend Julia Marino has been in prime form through most all of the 2017-18 winter season while Americans Jessika Jenson and, last week's slopestyle gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, are also scheduled to take part. All of the Americans will be looking to knock off big air favorites Anna Gasser of Austria and Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan, who each have tricks plenty big enough to walk away with gold around their neck.

Recommended Stories For You

What: Women's ski halfpipe, qualifying round

When: Sunday, 6 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freeskiing-womens-halfpipe-qualifying

Why: Because two months after these ladies lit up halfpipe events at Copper Mountain Resort and at Breckenridge Ski Resort, the familiar cast of characters will compete once again. Last month in Aspen, Maddie Bowman and Brita Sigourney went 1, 2 at the X Games, and the American duo will certainly be medal favorites in South Korea. Americans Annalisa Drew and Devin Logan join them for a formidable four to take on some of the world's best, including France's Marie Martinod and Canada's Cassie Sharpe.

What: Men's two-man bobsled, heats 1-4 (medal round)

When: Heats 1/2: Sunday, 4:05/5:40 a.m. MST Heats 3/4: Monday, 4:15/6 a.m. MST

Where to watch: Heats 1/2 — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/bobsled-two-man-1-2

Heats 3/4 — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/bobsled-two-man-3-4

Why: Because in the wake of American bobsled legend Steve Holcomb's sudden and tragic death in his dormitory at the Lake Placid Olympic Training Center last year, the U.S. bobsled team will race down the ice with a heavy heart in Pyeongchang. Without Holcomb, the U.S. is in search of its next great bobsled driver. As a result, none of the American teams are favorites to medal, though the duos of Nick Cunningham/Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Justin Olsen/Evan Weinstock and Codie Bascue/Samuel McGuffie may have a miracle in them. The gold medal, though, may after all go to a two-man team whose driver was born in Hawaii — Canadian driver Justin Kripps. Kripps and his two-man teammate Alexander Kopacz took second in the sixth and final training heat and may have to fend off two German teams, one led by driver Francesco Friedrich and one led by driver Johannes Lochner, for the gold.