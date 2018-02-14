3 to see: Breckenridge skeleton star Uhlaender in action early Friday, Shiffrin goes for gold in slalom, Jacobellis in snowboard cross

Although Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Thursday and early Friday:

What: Women's slalom, medal rounds

When: Thursday, 6:15/9:45 p.m. MST

Where to watch: Run 1 — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-slalom-1

Run 2 — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-slalom-2

Why: Because as of Wednesday afternoon, Team USA's only medals came from four snowboarders and it's about time the U.S. ski team stepped up. Delayed by gusty winds that postponed several Olympic ski events, Mikaela Shiffrin will have two runs at a repeat Olympic gold medal in the slalom. The Vail Valley local enters the competition as perhaps the strongest single-event favorite at the Pyeongchang Games after the 22-year-old won 25 of the last 26 FIS World Cup slalom races.

What: Women's snowboard cross, elimination rounds

When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-womens-snowboard-cross-elimination-rounds

Why: Because a dozen years after she took silver in Torino, Italy, at the debut Olympic women's snowboard cross event, New Englander Lindsey Jacobellis returns at the age of 32 in her quest for a second Olympic medal. A gold this time would be her first and provide redemption after her final jump crash in Torino essentially removed an already-won gold from her grasp. Jacobellis, who has crashed in this event in the past three Olympics, may not be a gold medal favorite, but she has proven in recent years that she remains near the top of her game. She's won 10 X Games Aspen snowboard cross golds in her career and was the champion last year at the Sierra Nevada Snowboard Cross World Championships. To come out on top, Jacobellis will race against the world's best, including Michela Moioli of Italy and Chloe Trespeuch of France.

What: Women's skeleton, heats 1 and 2

When: Friday, 4:20/5:30 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/skeleton-women-1-2

Why: Because four years after she missed out on a bronze medal in Sochi by just 0.04 seconds, Breckenridge's Katie Uhlaender is back. Not only that, but the four-year cycle between Olympics for Uhlaender has been chock-full of developments, particularly recently. Uhlaender had a chance to be awarded a bronze for the Sochi Games after it was found the original bronze medal winner, Russian Elena Nikitina, was stripped of the bronze medal by the International Olympic Committee due to doping charges. However, Uhlaender's hopes took a blow after a Swiss panel overturned penalties against 28 of the 39 Russian athletes, including Nikitina. That said, Uhlaender hasn't halted her crusade against doping in her sport. She and other members of the U.S. skeleton team suggested right before the games, on Feb. 8, that the rest of the world should follow the testing model employed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.