3 to see: Breck’s Gold goes for gold in women’s snowboard halfpipe final, Monday at 6 p.m. MST

Though Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Monday and early Tuesday:

What: Women's snowboard halfpipe medal round

When: Monday, 6 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-womens-halfpipe-final

Why: Because Arielle Gold — as long as she qualifies late Sunday night — goes for another Summit County gold. Only a few weeks ago, Gold put down a massive run scored as a 92.33 at the X Games, an Olympic gold-caliber score. But Southern Californian snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim topped the Breckenridge resident by exactly one point, taking the X Games crown. Gold and Kim are the favorites heading into the event, but Americans Maddie Mastro — who took bronze at X Games Aspen — and cagey veteran Kelly Clark are also strong contenders to medal.

What: Men's alpine combined slalom, medal round

When: Monday, 11 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-mens-alpine-combined-2

Why: Because despite his heroics on the world cup circuit, Austrian alpine star Marcel Hirscher is still in search of his first Olympic gold. He's the favorite in this competition, and he may have even more motivation heading into this event in Pyeongchang after he lost gold at last year's FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland by just 0.01 of a second to Swiss alpine skier Luca Aerni.

What: Men's and women's cross country skiing sprint classic, medal round

When: Tuesday, 5:25 and 5:34 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/cross-country-mens-womens-individual-sprint-heats-finals

Why: Because who doesn't enjoy a little Olympic one-on-one showdown? Both the men's and women's cross country skiing sprint classic events will churn through qualification, quarterfinal and semifinal heats before the sun rises here in Colorado on Tuesday morning.

It'll all lead up to the finals, as on the men's side Norwegians Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Emil Iversen and Italian Federico Pellegrino are medal favorites, while on the women's side, American Jessie Diggins will be looking to beat out other favorites, such as Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway and Stina Nilsson of Sweden, for gold.