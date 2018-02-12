3 to see: Just what might we witness Tuesday night in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final?

Though Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Tuesday:

What: Women's singles luge medal rounds

When: Tuesday, 3:30 a.m. MST

Where to watch: https://stream.nbcolympics.com/luge-women-3-4

Why: Because in her last Olympic go-round, this is your final chance to see Pyeongchang's American flagbearer Erin Hamlin. The veteran luger and New York-native has her sights set on a second career Olympic medal after taking bronze in this event in Sochi.

What: Men's snowboard halfpipe medal round

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-mens-halfpipe-final

Why: Because we're probably going to see something — maybe several things — we've never seen before in a snowboard halfpipe competition. Twelve years after Torino, Shaun White remains the biggest name in snowboarding. And leading into the Pyeongchang Games, White surfed the wave that had highs, like his perfect score of 100 at the Aspen Snowmass Olympic qualifier, and the low of dropping out of the X Games due to the flu just a few weeks later. As long as they all qualify late Monday night, White will be pushed by American snowboarders such as Oregon's Ben Ferguson and Eagle-Vail's Jake Pates. Internationally, with I-Pod out due to the hellish X Games injury, X Games Aspen champion Ayumu Hirano of Japan may enter as the favorite above everyone — White included.

What: Women's slalom medal round

When: Tuesday, 6:15/9:45 p.m. MST

Where to watch: Run 1 — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-slalom-1

Run 2 —— http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-slalom-2

Why: Because after wind delayed her other events, Eagle-Vail's Mikaela Shiffrin will debut at the Olympics in her strongest competition. Four years ago in Sochi, Shiffrin was three weeks shy of her 19th birthday when she became the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history. This time around, can she set an Olympic record?