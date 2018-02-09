3 to see: Medal rounds for men’s snowboard slopestyle, downhill ski and women’s ski moguls highlight Saturday, early Sunday action

Though Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Saturday and early Sunday:

What: Men's snowboard slopestyle, medal round

When: Saturday, 6 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-mens-slopestyle-final

Why: Because Red Gerard drops into Phoenix Snow Park on Saturday with a chance to take home a medal. In their Olympic preview, Sports Illustrated selected the 17-year-old Summit County shredder Gerard as their gold medal winner. Gerard is an accomplished rail rider known for his smooth, distinct style. And on an Olympic course that is already being touted for its rails, Gerard lived up to the hype in the qualifying round. Can he do the same in the final?

What: Men's downhill ski, medal round

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-mens-downhill

Why: Because the "Attacking Vikings" of Norway have their eyes on Olympic glory. It was one of those "vikings," 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Kjetil Jansrud, who clocked the fastest time at the 2018 Olympic test event. But his veteran countrymate Aksel Lund Svindal, currently second in the World Cup standings, wants gold too after the 2010 Olympic silver medalist finished fourth in Sochi. As for the Americans, Steven Nyman sadly is out with a torn right ACL he suffered the day after he was named to the Olympic team. Without Nyman, Bryce Bennett is the top ranked American in the World Cup standings at 18th heading into the games, as Bennett also clocked the seventh-fastest time in Wednesday's Olympic downhill training run.

What: Women's ski moguls, medal round

When: Sunday, 5 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freestyle-skiing-womens-moguls-final

Why: Because Jaelin Kauf — a 21-year-old who lived and trained in Steamboat Springs through high school and until she made the U.S. Ski Team — just might be the hottest thing in freestyle mogul skiing. Kauf may enter Sunday's final with some extra motivation as well, as her father Scott Kauf wasn't able to compete at the Olympics as an athlete himself due to former restrictions on professionals, despite the fact that he won the World Pro Moguls tour five times.