3 to see: Men’s curling semifinal, ski cross and ladies free skate medal rounds highlight Thursday Olympic action

Although Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Thursday:

What: Men's curling, semifinal: USA vs. Canada

When: 4:05 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/curling-mens-semifinal-1

Why: Because this is the first time in a dozen years the United States has placed a men's curling team through to the semifinal round of the Olympic tournament. If the team were to manage a medal, it would also be the nation's first since 2006, when Team USA won bronze. The group consists of John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo. As the No. 3 seed in the semifinals, the Americans will take on the three-time defending gold medalists Canada, a team they already defeated earlier in the week when team captain John Shuster pulled off a perfect shot on the final rock.

What: Women's ski cross, elimination rounds

When: 6 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freestyle-skiing-womens-ski-cross-elimination-rounds

Why: Because though not a single American will be competing, more than a dozen countries will field competitors in this mad dash of a race. The Canadians appear to be the favorites as the country took spots one through three in the seeding race, with gold medal contender Marielle Thompson finishing 22 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

What: Ladies free skate, medal round

When: 6 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/figure-skating-ladies-free-skate

Why: Because after a great stretch of figure skating at this year's games, Americans Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell are eyeing one last American Olympic figure skating medal. They'll be challenged by medal favorites Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia and Gabrielle Daleman of Canada.