3 to see: Shiffrin’s debut, women’s slopestyle and speedskating medal rounds highlight Sunday, early Monday action

Though Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Sunday and early Monday:

What: Women's snowboard slopestyle, medal round

When: Sunday, 6 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-womens-slopestyle-final

Why: Because 2014 Sochi gold medalist Jamie Anderson of South Lake Tahoe is going for back-to-back Olympic titles mere weeks after she won her fifth X Games Aspen sloepstyle gold. The vet Anderson, however, may be pushed by Team USA Olympic rookies Hailey Langland, 17, and 20-year-old Julia Marino. Anderson has said in the lead-up to the games that the duo has pushed her to step up her ambition of what she wants to execute on the inventive Olympic course. The Americans will be competing against medal favorites Christy Prior of New Zealand and Reira Iwabuchi of Japan.

What: Women's giant slalom, runs 1 and 2 (medal round)

When: Sunday, 6:15 p.m. MST, 9:45 p.m. MST

Where to watch: Run 1 — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-giant-slalom-1, Run 2 — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-giant-slalom-2-standard

Why: Because this is the Pyeongchang debut for High Country local Mikaela Shiffrin, everyone's starlet for success heading into the Games. Four years ago in Sochi as an 18-year-old, Shiffrin became the youngest male or female in history to win an Olympic slalom gold medal. And on the heels of her tremendous success on the World Cup circuit this season, Shiffrin will likely have to fend off Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany and Tessa Worley of France to start her 2018 Olympic stretch with a gold.

What: Women's 1,500-meter speedskating, medal round

When: Monday, 5:30 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/speed-skating-womens-1500m

Why: Because the question is, does veteran American speedskater Heather Bergsma have one last moment of magic in her, one that will enable her to grab her first Olympic medal at her third Olympics? The 28-year-old North Carolina native and world champion holds the 1,500-meter world record of 1:50.85 from a November 2015 run in Park City. But she isn't a medal favorite, as Miho Takagi of Japan and Marrit Leenstra and Ireen Wüst of the Netherlands will be tough to knock off for gold.