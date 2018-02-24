3 to see: The Olympics are over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop watching your favorite athletes

A newfound fan of Summit County snowboarders Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Kyle Mack? How about the athletes from the gold medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team? Or the gold medal-winning curling "rejects?"

Well, if you're looking to watch some of these Olympic stars moving forward, there is good news: They all compete outside of the Olympics too!

That said, here are three snowboard, hockey and curling events to see if you'd like to continue to get that Olympics fix post-Olympics:

What: Burton U.S. Open

When: March 5-10

Where: Vail Resort

Why: Because if Summit County snowboarders Chris Corning, Red Gerard and Kyle Mack are weary post-Olympics, there won't exactly be rest for them. Less than a half-month after all three completed the Olympic big air competition, it is expected all three will partake in the Burton U.S. Open at the resort up and over Vail Pass to the west of their Summit County homes. The Silverthorne snowboarding trio will be joined by most all of the world's best snowboarders as well at the U.S. Open which, typically, in non-Olympic years, is one of the grandest snowboarding events of the season globally.

What: NCAA Division I Women's Hockey, Frozen Four

When: March 16-18

Where: Ridder Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Why: Because if you fell in love with U.S. women's hockey stars, like goaltender Maddie Rooney, there is no better way to support them moving forward than by watching each of their respective current, or former, college teams at the highest level of women's collegiate hockey. It's fitting that the Frozen Four is in Minneapolis this year, as the gold medal American Olympic team was comprised of seven Minnesotans, including Rooney — the 20-year-old Duluth native attends Minnesota-Duluth, one of women's college hockey's strongest powers.

What: World Men's Curling Championship

When: March 31 to April 8

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Why: Because after the "Miracurl on Ice" capped the Olympics on a positive note for Team USA, it's about time you weren't a once-every-four-years curling fan. Each year, the World Curling Championships are held, organized by the World Curling Federation, and contested by national championship teams. The men's championship has run since 1959, and in just over a month the event will take place in the United States for the first time in a decade. The American men will be going for the country's first finals appearance since 1981.