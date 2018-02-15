3 to see: Uhlaender’s quest for skeleton glory, Shiffrin-less Super-G and women’s slopestyle finals highlight Friday, early Saturday action

Although Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Friday and early Saturday:

What: Women's slopestyle, qualifying and medal rounds

When: Friday, 6/9 p.m. MST

Where to watch: Qualifying round — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freeskiing-womens-slopestyle-qualifying

Medal round — http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freeskiing-womens-slopestyle-final

Why: Because four years after her Olympic dream was torn away due to injury, Maggie Voisin is back to compete in the games for the first time. In the lead up to the competition at Sochi 2014, Voisin suffered a broken ankle that prevented her from competing even though she had qualified at the age of 15. This time around, with the age of 20 right around the corner, the Whitefish, Montana-native will be looking to conquer medal favorites Johanne Killi and Tiril Sjåstad Christiansen of Norway and Jennie-Lee Burmansson of Sweden.

What: Women's super-g, medal round

When: Friday, 7 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-womens-super-g

Why: Because even though Vail Valley starlet Mikaela Shiffrin dropped out of this event due to the suddenly compressed alpine schedule at the Pyeongchang Games, her fellow U.S. ski superstar Lindsey Vonn will ski. And Vonn has revenge on her mind after the 2010 Vancouver Olympics super-G bronze medalist missed all of the 2014 games. Four years ago in Russia, she was resorted to playing the role of NBC correspondent, watching her rivals. This time around, she has a chance against international medal favorites Lara Gut of Switzerland, Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Federica Brignone of Italy.

What: Women's skeleton, heats 3 and 4 (medal round)

When: Saturday, 4:20/5:45 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/skeleton-women-3-4

Why: Because heading into the four official heats for the Olympic women's skeleton competition, Breckenridge resident Katie Uhlaender has consistently finished in the top 10 in all six Olympic training heats this week. Her best finish in training was third (twice), and if Uhlaender is able to earn that podium spot come Saturday at 7 a.m. MST, she'll have wrangled the bronze medal that eluded her by just 0.04 seconds at Sochi 2014.