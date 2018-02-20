3 to see: Women’s big air final bumped up, highlights Wednesday Olympic action with men’s ski halfpipe final

Although Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Wednesday:

What: Women's snowboard big air, medal round

When: 5:30 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/snowboarding-womens-big-air-final

Why: Because these will be the first three big air medals ever awarded in Olympics history. On Tuesday, event organizers made the decision to move the big air final from Friday morning (Korean time) to Thursday morning, due to forecasted strong winds. The event will still be broadcast at the same time, just on a different day, meaning if you get off of work at 5 p.m. Wednesday you'll be able to catch the action. Three of four American women qualified through to the final, led by snowboard slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson's 90.00. Anderson will be looking to knock off gold medal favorite Anna Gasser of Austria, who qualified in first with a 98.00. The other American snowboarders who will partake in the final include Julia Marino and Jessika Jenson.

What: Men's ski halfpipe, medal round

When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freeskiing-mens-halfpipe-final

Why: Because across the board, this may be the United States' strongest event at this year's Olympics. All four of the Americans qualified earlier this week, including defending Sochi 2014 Olympic gold medalist David Wise of Reno, Nevada. But it was the Colorado locals, Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte), Alex Ferreira (Aspen) and Torin Yater-Wallace (Basalt) who qualified with the three best overall scores in the qualifying round — a 94.40, 92.60 and 89.60 respectively. All four Americans have their eyes not only on a medal, but the gold. Some international stars will have a say, though, led by halfpipe maestros Kevin Rolland of France and Noah Bowman of Canada.

What: Women's hockey, gold medal match

When: 9:10 p.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/hockey-womens-gold-medal-game

Why: Because it's USA-Canada hockey in the gold medal match. Need we say more? The Americans took down Finland in a dominant 5-0 performance in their semifinal game while the Canadians defeated the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" by the same score. Team USA will look to avenge a loss to Canada earlier at these Olympic Games, a 2-1 loss on Feb. 15 in which the U.S. couldn't make up an early 2-0 deficit.