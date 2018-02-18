3 to see: Women’s ski halfpipe final, men’s qualification highlight Monday Olympic action

Although Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.

That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Monday:

What: Men’s ski jumping team large hill, final round

When: Monday, 5:30 a.m. MST

Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/ski-jumping-mens-team-large-hill-final

Why: Because after Poland’s Kamil Stoch won his second consecutive individual large hill Olympic gold, can he lead his country to a team title? Poland is a favorite for gold in this team event, where Stoch will be the fourth and final Polish jumper to take off. But the German team comprised of an anchor in Pyeongchang Normal Hill gold medalist and Large Hill silver medalist Andreas Wellinger will get to go after Poland. So will the country that invented the sport, the Norwegians, who will be led by large hill bronze medalist Robert Johansson, and get to go last.

Recommended Stories For You