3 to see: Women’s ski halfpipe final, men’s qualification highlight Monday Olympic action
February 18, 2018
Although Summit County is 16 hours behind the time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBCOlympics.com is providing those who want to gorge on Olympics content the opportunity to watch every event live via NBCOlympics.com/video.
That said, here are three events for Summit County sports fans to see on Monday:
What: Men’s ski jumping team large hill, final round
When: Monday, 5:30 a.m. MST
Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/ski-jumping-mens-team-large-hill-final
Why: Because after Poland’s Kamil Stoch won his second consecutive individual large hill Olympic gold, can he lead his country to a team title? Poland is a favorite for gold in this team event, where Stoch will be the fourth and final Polish jumper to take off. But the German team comprised of an anchor in Pyeongchang Normal Hill gold medalist and Large Hill silver medalist Andreas Wellinger will get to go after Poland. So will the country that invented the sport, the Norwegians, who will be led by large hill bronze medalist Robert Johansson, and get to go last.
What: Women’s ski halfpipe, medal round
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m. MST
Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freeskiing-womens-halfpipe-final
Why: Because three American women are strong contenders for medals after all three posted qualifying scores of 83.00 or better on Sunday (MST). And these American skiers, Brita Sigourney, Annalisa Drew and Maddie Bowman, all have the tricks to not only medal in Monday evening’s final, but to capture gold as well. Sigourney looks like the strongest after the qualifying rounds, after the 2018 Aspen X Games silver medalist posted back-to-back identical scores of 90.60 to qualify in third place. She’ll be looking to knock off gold medal favorites Cassie Sharpe of Canada and Marie Martinod of France. Sharpe took the bronze medal at X Games Aspen last month, an event where Bowman won gold with a score of 92.00. Martinod is in tip-top form after winning the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain in December.
What: Men’s ski halfpipe, qualifying round
When: Monday, 9 p.m. MST
Where to watch: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/freeskiing-mens-halfpipe-qualifying
Why: Because Colorado locals Taylor Ferreira (Aspen), Torin Yater-Wallace (Basalt) and Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte) will be looking to qualify alongside 2014 Sochi Games gold medalist David Wise of Nevada to make it four Americans in Tuesday’s (MST) halfpipe final. Wise is back at another Olympics after winning gold not only in Sochi four years ago, but at X Games Aspen last month as well. The top international competition for the Americans include Canadian heavy hitters Noah Bowman and Simon D’Artois.
