A-Basin COO: Some skiing at Beavers may open to public with next decent snowfall

With the next "decent" snowfall, some public skiing within Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's 468-acre expansion into The Steep Gullies and The Beavers is anticipated to open, according to the ski area's chief operating officer.

"We have some serious fun coming our way," A-Basin COO Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog.

Henceroth added in the blog post that opening terrain within The Beavers would be tricky this first season, and that the ski area is "in that tricky window right now."

"The Beavers is just about ready to open (much of it is ready)," he wrote. "We are still working on the exit route across the Grand Portage and up the Hike Back Trail. The Steep Gullies still have a ways to go, but I anticipate some public Beavers skiing associated with the next decent snowfall."

Henceroth's blog post came after he toured The Beavers Friday afternoon.

"Upper Loafer was in excellent shape with one tricky break-over we need to cover just past Beaver Bowl," Henceroth wrote. "Alex was just WOW. That was the first time I had skied it with good snow cover since all of last summer's fantastic trail work. Great glade skiing with ideally spaced trees. You will love this one. We finished the tour off with a ski down Lower Alex, a traverse on the Grand Portage and a nice skin up the The Steep Gullies Hike Back Trail."

Henceroth wrote on Thursday that the ski area's ski patrol has been very active working on the Steep Gullies and The Beavers, using explosives extensively and travelling through all the gullies. He added that the new tram system has been very effective delivering explosives to very difficult-to-reach areas to help efforts.

He also said the ski area's snowcats have been actively preparing the Steep Gullies Hike Back trail.

"We expect to see lots of activity and travel out there in the coming days and weeks," the COO wrote. "Maybe even some guest travel before you know it."

A-Basin Day-time uphill

On Wednesday, A-Basin began allowing uphill access during most of the day, according to Henceroth.

The COO added that day-time users must have an uphill access pass, which they can obtain free from the ski area's Guest Services. Henceroth also encouraged skiers and snowboarders to check A-Basin's "Open/Closed Uphill Access" sign before heading uphill.

"While the ski lifts are turning," Henceroth wrote, "uphill users must stay on the East side of High Noon between the base area and Black Mountain Lodge. Terrain above Black Mountain Lodge is closed to uphill users while the lifts are operating."

Copper opens uphill

Early morning and evening uphill access will open at Copper Mountain Resort New Year's Day.

Uphill access at Copper is permitted with the 2017-18 Uphill Access Pass. All guests are required to display the Uphill Access Pass in order to skin or snowshoe within the resort boundary during non-operational hours.

To obtain this pass, guests must complete and sign an uphill access waiver and wear a reflective armband in plain sight while on the hill. This pass is free and available for pick up at Copper Mountain's Lower Patrol Room, located next to the American Flyer lift behind Jack's, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Uphill access at Copper is restricted to non-operating hours. Resort spokewoman Taylor Prather said guests participating in uphill travel in the morning must be at the restrooms at the top of Collage before lifts open to the public at 9 a.m. on weekdays, and 8:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

Evening uphill access will not be granted until after 5 p.m., Prather added.

Copper will open the following routes to uphill access:

From East Village: Skid Road, Main Vein, Rhapsody, Copperopolis and Collage ending at the restrooms at the top of Collage.

From Center Village: Main Vein, Rhapsody, Copperopolis and Collage ending at the restrooms at the top of Collage.

Carefree to Coppertone ending at the tree island at the top of Coppertone where the trail intersects Highpoint.

From Union Creek (to Janet's Cabin): Roundabout to West Ten Mile ending at the National Forest Access Point gate.