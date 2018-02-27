A look back at Team Summit’s Olympians: Alpine skier Alice McKennis represents in Pyeongchang

Though Alice McKennis was the sole former Team Summit athlete to compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the 28-year-old native of Glenwood Springs is far from the first Team Summit athlete to don Team USA's red, white and blue at an Olympic Games.

McKennis is the seventh athlete since the 1998 Nagano Games — five Winter Olympiads ago — to compete for Team USA at an Olympics after first perfecting their craft with Team Summit.

At this year's games, the second Olympics of her career (she also competed at Vancouver in 2010), McKennis almost snagged a medal in the women's downhill event, finishing fifth. She also competed in the super-G, where she finished in 16th place.

McKennis was just the second former Team Summit athlete to compete in Alpine skiing at an Olympics, and was the first since Jason Rosener competed at the 1998 Nagano Games. Rosener, from Omaha, Nebraska, took 15th in the men's downhill at the 1998 Olympics.

Four years ago, Bobby Brown was the sole former Team Summit athlete to compete at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The 26-year-old Brown, an eight-time X Games medalist, qualified through to the freestyle ski slopestyle final round at the 2014 games before he finished in ninth place.

Brown, Rosener and McKennis aside, the four other Team Summit alums who competed at Olympic Games include four mogul skiers: Heather McPhie, Evan Dybvig, Toby Dawson, and Jeremy Bloom.

Dawson is the only one of the group to win a medal at an Olympics, as at the Torino 2006 Games, the South Korean-born Dawson qualified in sixth place during the men's moguls qualifying round. Then in the finals, Dawson skied to bronze behind silver medalist Mikko Ronkainen of Finland and gold medalist Dale Begg-Smith of Australia.

Bloom may not have been able to medal at the 2002 or 2006 Olympics, but the Colorado native still very much keeps involved with Team USA. Just a month ago, he hosted a Facebook broadcast of the roster reveal for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team.