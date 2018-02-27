A look back at Team Summit’s Olympians: Alpine skier Alice McKennis represents in Pyeongchang
February 27, 2018
Team Summit Olympians
Name, Sport — Year (medals won)
Alice McKennis, Alpine skiing — 2010 and 2018
Bobby Brown, Slopestyle skiing — 2014
Heather McPhie, Mogul skiing — 2010
Toby Dawson, Mogul skiing — 2006 (Bronze, moguls)
Jeremy Bloom, Mogul skiing — 2002 and 2006
Evan Dybvig, Mogul skiing — 1998 and 2002
Jason Rosener, Alpine skiing — 1998
Though Alice McKennis was the sole former Team Summit athlete to compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the 28-year-old native of Glenwood Springs is far from the first Team Summit athlete to don Team USA's red, white and blue at an Olympic Games.
McKennis is the seventh athlete since the 1998 Nagano Games — five Winter Olympiads ago — to compete for Team USA at an Olympics after first perfecting their craft with Team Summit.
At this year's games, the second Olympics of her career (she also competed at Vancouver in 2010), McKennis almost snagged a medal in the women's downhill event, finishing fifth. She also competed in the super-G, where she finished in 16th place.
McKennis was just the second former Team Summit athlete to compete in Alpine skiing at an Olympics, and was the first since Jason Rosener competed at the 1998 Nagano Games. Rosener, from Omaha, Nebraska, took 15th in the men's downhill at the 1998 Olympics.
Four years ago, Bobby Brown was the sole former Team Summit athlete to compete at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The 26-year-old Brown, an eight-time X Games medalist, qualified through to the freestyle ski slopestyle final round at the 2014 games before he finished in ninth place.
Brown, Rosener and McKennis aside, the four other Team Summit alums who competed at Olympic Games include four mogul skiers: Heather McPhie, Evan Dybvig, Toby Dawson, and Jeremy Bloom.
Recommended Stories For You
Dawson is the only one of the group to win a medal at an Olympics, as at the Torino 2006 Games, the South Korean-born Dawson qualified in sixth place during the men's moguls qualifying round. Then in the finals, Dawson skied to bronze behind silver medalist Mikko Ronkainen of Finland and gold medalist Dale Begg-Smith of Australia.
Bloom may not have been able to medal at the 2002 or 2006 Olympics, but the Colorado native still very much keeps involved with Team USA. Just a month ago, he hosted a Facebook broadcast of the roster reveal for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team.
Team Summit Olympians
Name, Sport — Year (medals won)
Alice McKennis, Alpine skiing — 2010 and 2018
Bobby Brown, Slopestyle skiing — 2014
Heather McPhie, Mogul skiing — 2010
Toby Dawson, Mogul skiing — 2006 (Bronze, moguls)
Jeremy Bloom, Mogul skiing — 2002 and 2006
Evan Dybvig, Mogul skiing — 1998 and 2002
Jason Rosener, Alpine skiing — 1998
Trending In: Sports
- Summit County leaders skeptical of a Colorado Olympics, but see opportunity for fixing Interstate 70
- Olympics odds, ends & trends: Mr. T the curling fan, Chris Corning the ‘Human Cuisinart,’ and Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets to ride in a bobsled after all
- Silverthorne resident Kyle Mack wins silver medal in Olympics’ first-ever snowboard big air
- PHOTOS: A look back at the best Olympic moments for Summit County snowboarders Chris Corning, Red Gerard, Kyle Mack
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
Trending Sitewide
- Skier who died after hitting tree at Keystone Resort ID’ed by coroner
- BREAKING: Skier fatality at Keystone Resort
- Lodging in the age of Airbnb: Are Summit County’s short-term rentals hurting its hotels, inns?
- Snowboarder dies near Telluride after descending Bear Creek backcountry with friends
- High Country Crime: Car in Aspen pond leads to felony pleas