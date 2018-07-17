After 2017 cancellation, more than 4,000 come out for Triple Bypass 30th anniversary

The Peak 2 fire prevented the 2017 Triple Bypass tour from passing through Summit County. And though this summer has been scarred with several dangerous fires and an ongoing Stage 2 ban throughout the mountains, the 2018 Triple Bypass went off without a hitch on Saturday.

This time more than 4,000 riders took part.

Under partly cloudy skies and pedaling in beautiful dry conditions in the sixties, the full 120-mile ride traversed from Buchanan Park in Evergreen before reaching the first of the original three bypasses for which the event is named, Squaw Pass, at 16.2 miles. Riders then climbed to the second checkpoint at 38.7 miles, the Georgetown Easter Seals Camp. This was also the five-mile mark for those competing in the Double Bypass, a shorter, 75-mile excursion from Georgetown to Avon.

Cyclists then targeted the Continental Divide and the second of the three traditional passes, Loveland Pass, reaching the event's third checkpoint at 56.1 miles and 12.8 miles from the event's Georgetown start.

Riders then descended into Summit County and down toward Sapphire Point for an immaculate view of Lake Dillon and both the Ten Mile and Gore Ranges, reaching the fourth checkpoint 74.6 miles into the ride and 31.3 miles from the Georgetown start. The riders circled the backside of the lake via Swan Mountain Road before arriving at the fifth checkpoint, Copper Mountain Resort, at mile-marker 87.5.

It was at Copper Mountain where those partaking in the 30-mile Single Bypass from Copper to Avon began pedaling, up and over mile-maker 92.7 at the summit of Vail Pass for full Triple Bypass competitors.

After re-fueling one final time at Vail Pass, all riders descended the hill to the finish line at Nottingham Park in Avon.