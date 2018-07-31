After dropping opener, local ‘Jagged Mountain’ team wins Breckenridge Quickstick Lacrosse Tournament

With a collection of talent from New Mexico, the Denver area and the High Country, it took the team known as "Jagged Mountain" some time to gel at last weekend's QuickStick Lacrosse Tournament in Breckenridge.

But once they did, the team led by Summit High lacrosse coaches and players from the present and past reeled off four consecutive victories to win the open division at the 20th annual, two-day men's lacrosse event.

"It was an awesome experience," said Jagged Mountain team member and Summit High School boy's lacrosse head coach Matty Marks. "Just to go out and play with a bunch of guys who typically just stand on the sideline, it was great to get some of that camaraderie together."

Marks was joined on the Jagged Mountain team — named after a Denver brewery — by former Summit High head coach Mike Grinnell, current Summit High and Summit Stix Lacrosse Club coach Greg Horton, former Summit High and Summit Stix coach Bryant Boucher, current Summit Stix coach and former Summit High star David Morris and former Summit High star and current Cornell College attackman Jack Bilenduke.

It was a play made by Bilenduke that Marks said stood-out as the highlight memory from the tournament championship weekend for Jagged Mountain.

"He was going out and he had a couple of really stellar goals," Marks said. "This one-handed wrap-shot he made was awesome. It showed some creativity, probably the best moment of the whole tournament. Seeing players not only go to play to win, but to have fun and be creative."

The team — which per open division rules was open to anyone 18-or-older — was also joined by a couple of former rival players to Summit High — 2017 Western Slope League graduates Zane Hensel and Tyler Hancock, from Battle Mountain High School and Vail Mountain School, respectively. But with Marks and the other coach's connections to the talented players through the High Country's club lacrosse scene, Jagged Mountain was able to recruit the Division-II national championship talent in Hensel, who currently plays at North Dakota State, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute star Hancock.

By the end of the weekend, Hancock won the tournament's Most Valuable Player award for his unflinching success in winning possession for Jagged Mountain.

"He was absolutely dominant at the faceoff-X," Marks said.

After losing their opener by the score of 7-6 to the team known as "The Nads" on Saturday morning, Jagged Mountain bounced back with an afternoon win over the Denver Bucks by the score of 12-6.

Then on Sunday morning, Jagged Mountain rounded out pre-playoff play by doubling up another team by the score of 12-6, this time the "10th Mountain" team.

As for Sunday's playoff rounds, Jagged Mountain once again defeated 10th Mountain before avenging their loss to The Nads to win the tournament championship.

"It was a group of guys that never really played together," Marks said, "but we were all able to find some chemistry."

In the Master's — 30-and-older — division, it was the Aspen Beer Nuts who won the tournament, posting a 3-0 record and defeating the "Hooligans" team in the final.