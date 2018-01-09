All-star showcase: Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League’s best descend on Breck for first ever all-star game

The best of the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League will convene at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena Wednesday for the league's first-ever all-star game.

Six skaters from each of the RMJHL's five teams will partake in Wednesday's action, slated for a 7 p.m. start, as will four goaltenders including hometown Breckenridge Bolts netminder Declan Rooney of Vail.

The third place Bolts (7-12-0-3) are also sending forward/defender Kody Goodwin and forwards Luke Marsh of Dillon, Sean Costello of Breckenridge, Tanner Caldarola of Breckenridge, Jack Rousseau and Hunter Havice to compete in Wednesday's game. Marsh is the Bolts leading scorer on the season, with 23 points, 10 goals and 13 assists.

The first-place Steamboat Wranglers (19-6-0-0) send goaltender Cole Kohut, defenders Grant Longtin, Brett Wilson and Cory Kohut and forwards Ben Lepper, Jarrett Surtz and Quinny Baker.

The second-place Pikes Peak Miners (18-6-0-0) of Colorado Springs send goaltender Joseph Checkan, defenders Brett Armstrong and Trevor Checketts and forwards Ian Zaleski, Brett Hawkins, Lars Culver and Spencer Rowlette.

The fourth-place Colorado Rampage (7-13-1-1) of Monument send goalie Noah Vanderbeck, defenders Ethan Swedlund, Ryan Malensek and Ryan Bishop and forwards Christian Perry and Wyatt Allred.

And the last-place Colorado Thunderbirds (6-16-1-0) of Littleton send defenders Jarod Ackerman and Devonte Dixon, forwards Eric Wilson, Joe Lossaso and Jack Cikra and forward/defender Levi Clemenson.

The Bolts third-year forward Rousseau was originally selected to the all-star game as a member of the Rampage before he was traded to Breckenridge last week. Before the trade, Rousseau scored 14 goals and served up nine assists through 15 games.

Bolts earn point vs. Steamboat

After their Friday night 6-3 loss at home to the first-place Wranglers, Breckenridge used a third period comeback of their own Saturday to earn a point versus Steamboat in a 5-4 overtime loss.

A night after Steamboat scored four third period goals to down the Bolts, Breckenridge scored the game's final two regulation goals to force overtime. The Bolts knocked back both of those goals on even strength, as Kody Goodwin drew Breckenridge within 4-3 with 10:47 remaining in the game and Gavyn Entzminger knotted the game up at 4-4 with 3:59 left in regulation.

Then 1:45 into the first overtime period, Steamboat's Nico Henning scored an even strength goal via a Cory Kohut assist for the sudden death win.

Rooney manned the net for the entire contest versus Steamboat, registering 39 saves versus 44 shots on goal for a save percentage of .886. Rooney's all-star goaltender counterpart Kohut also registered a save percentage of .886 versus the Bolts, stopping 31 of 35 shots on Saturday.

The Bolts will return to regular action Saturday at 5 p.m. on the road versus the Pikes Peak Miners at the Pueblo Ice Arena.