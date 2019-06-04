Alliance of Skier & Rider Responsibility to host organizational meeting June 12

Guests at the inaugural Alliance of Skier & Rider Responsibility meeting respond to a question from alliance member Colette Berge in January last year.

Sawyer D’Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

The Alliance of Skier & Rider Responsibility is again gathering in Summit County this month, hoping to bring in community members to learn more about the organization and its goals.

The organization was founded last year in Summit County, serving as an advocacy group dedicated to improving safety on the ski slopes.

“We have big goals to improve the safety of skiers and riders at every resort all across the nation,” group founder Katherine Jeter said. “We certainly want to attend to the problems that have allowed collisions to terrify and frighten people and actually keep them off the slopes. … We look forward to improving the standards of safety for skiers and riders all over the world, young and old.”

The group’s next meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 12, at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Breckenridge. The meeting will cover the organization’s origins, its accomplishments since inception last year, and its missions and strategies moving forward.