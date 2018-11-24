Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens Pallavicini Lift

Amid Saturday's prolific snowstorm here in Summit County, up at the Continental Divide, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Saturday opened its much-loved Pallavicini chairlift for the season.

On his blog on Saturday morning shortly after A-Basin opened its lifts for the day, ski area chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said A-Basin had already received 10 inches with Saturday's storm.

Henceroth added that, initially, the Pali lift opening will include intermediate and advanced runs such as West Wall, Slalom Slope, Grizzly Road, Powderkeg and Radical.

"With the snow continuing," the COO said, "I suspect more terrain will follow soon."

Henceroth added that A-Basin's new lift for its Beavers terrain expansion "isn't far behind."

As of Saturday afternoon, A-Basin's terrain status listed five of nine lifts and 35 of 145 runs as open, including 49 percent of A-Basin's intermediate terrain. Thus far this season, along with The Beavers, A-Basin has yet to open public access to Montezuma Bowl and the East Wall.

Also on Saturday, A-Basin's Continental Divide ski area neighbor over in Clear Creek County, Loveland Ski Area, reported in the middle of the storm officially reaching 100 inches of snowfall for the season. With all of the natural snowfall, Loveland opened its Ptarmigan Lift for the season, providing public access to terrain in Turtle Creek and Fire Bowl.