Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens uphill access, hosts first Rando race of season

It's officially uphill season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, as the mountain at the Continental Divide announced its plan to open uphill access beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m., a day after hosting its first uphill Rise and Shine Rando race of the season.

Uphill access at Arapahoe Basin is now open daily, but only outside of the ski area's normal operating hours.

Weather conditions and avalanche mitigation may change the status of uphill access at any time during the day.

Those who access the ski area via uphill are required to have an annual uphill access pass, which is available for free at A-Basin's season pass office during operational hours.

Uphill travelers who use the mountain during non-operational hours are asked to park in A-Basin's Admin Lot — the small lot at the north end of the A-Frame — or in the parking area above the Admin Lot adjacent to Highway 6. The Early Riser, High Noon and Last Chance lots are locked at 6 p.m.

For more information on A-Basin's uphill access times and terrain, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.

Rando returns

On Tuesday morning, the first of Arapahoe Basin's five Rando uphill events of the season took place.

An untimed event as opposed to the subsequent Rando races, Tuesday's Rando saw three men — Cameron Smith, Rory Kelly and Jason Killgore — complete five laps to lead the way.

Sierra Anderson, Jaime Brede and Kate Chapman each completed four laps to pace the women.

The next Rando race is scheduled for Nov. 27, while three more Rando events are scheduled through the rest of winter, all on Tuesdays: Dec. 4, Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. The cost per race to compete is $25.