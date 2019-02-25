Arapahoe Basin Ski Area says 71 percent of ‘early risers’ carpooling











A few months after Arapahoe Basin Ski Area implemented a carpool plan for some of its prime parking space nearest its base area, the ski area’s chief operating officer, Alan Henceroth, provided an update on Monday of how skiers and riders have responded.

The COO said on his blog that since the ski area implemented its carpool or pay plan earlier this season for 10 percent of its prime parking, 71 percent of vehicles in that area have been free car poolers while 29 percent have been paid parking.

Beginning in mid-December, A-Basin altered the holiday and weekend parking rules for the easternmost 200 spaces in the ski area’s Early Riser lot — the spaces nearest A-Basin’s Mountain Goat Plaza base area. The change meant vehicles with four or more people could carpool for free while any other vehicles would be charged $20. These spaces accounted for 200 of A-Basin’s 1,950 parking spaces.

“The program has found a good groove,” Henceroth said on his blog Monday morning, “filling by about 9ish each Saturday and Sunday. … Many of you suggested we go with three people per car instead of four people per car. We took that feedback very seriously, but still decided to give it a try at four people per car. If four didn’t work, we were going try three. So far, we have not had trouble finding plenty of four-person cars for the lot.”

Last week, A-Basin announced its plans to discontinue its pass partnership program with Vail Resorts after this season, in large part due to parking issues at the ski area at the Continental Divide.