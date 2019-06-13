Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Bickel, Corrigan win Ski Country USA awards

A pair of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area employees won best-of awards at last week’s 56th annual Colorado Ski Country USA annual meeting in Denver.

A-Basin ski patroller Scott Bickel took home the nonprofit trade association’s Ski Patroller of the Year award while Mary Corrigan won Food and Beverage Personnel of the Year.

Bickel previously worked at Keystone Resort before joining A-Basin nine seasons ago. Bickel also won the ski area’s “A-Mazing” award in 2017. In a press release announcing the news, Ski Country said Bickel is praised companywide for his instincts for safety, his passion for guest service and his determination to continue improving his skills and abilities. The trade association also quoted A-Basin operations director Tony Cammarata as lauding Bickel for “never forgetting that the quality of his work has tangible impacts on thousands of people who depend on him to get it right every day. He is exactly the type of professional by which the next generation of ski industry leaders should measure themselves.”

Corrigan has worked in food and beverage for a dozen years, including the past seven at A-Basin. In the Ski Country press release, Corrigan was praised for her passion, consistency and attention to detail in helping to cultivate A-Basin as a “world-class dining experience.” Corrigan also was recognized for her integral role in the conception and opening this winter of the highest elevation restaurant in the U.S., Il Rifugio.

The trade association represents 23 of the state’s ski and snowboard resorts and areas, including A-Basin and Copper Mountain Resort here in Summit County and Loveland Ski Area just over the Continental Divide in Clear Creek County.